Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

PTSD-inspired comedy

Play based on ground-breaking medical research and real-life war testimonies

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

PTSD-inspired comedy

The recent hit TV thriller Bodyguard was praised by mental health experts after ex-soldier David Budd seeks help for PTSD.

Now there’s a new show coming to the Arlington Arts about PTSD and it is, genuinely, very funny. Ridiculusmus Theatre Company presents Give Me Your Love on Wednesday, October 10 at 8pm, with BSL interpretation.

The play is about the controversial real-life study where veterans were given Ecstasy to liberate their healing.

Ex-soldier and budding rock star Zach has withdrawn into a cardboard box in a kitchen in West Wales. His friend Leuan arrives offering recovery - in the form of a capsule containing 3.4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine with which he claims to have successfully treated his own post-traumatic stress.

Parachuted into their recently fractured pasts, Zach and Ieuan swing between dreamboat heroism and woozy enlightenment via a head-warping exchange on patriotism, conflict and supermarket shopping that will tickle, move and appall you in equal measure.

Theatre ‘legends’ Dr David Woods and Dr Jon Haynes (both featured in the clip below), created this funny, fragile and profound fable based on ground-breaking medical research and real-life war testimonies.

They've been working with war veterans in the UK, US and Australia, as well as leading academics, to create a show that's had rave reviews all over the world:

BSL Interpretation will be provided by Ana Becker, who recently worked at The Watermill as an integrated theatrical interpreter.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury taxi driver who raped woman and sexually assaulted others jailed

Newbury taxi driver who raped woman and sexually assaulted others jailed

Man attacked by group of four men in Newbury

Man attacked by group of four men in Newbury

Cleared on child sex doll charge

Cleared on child sex doll charge

Richie brings his flair to pub food at refurbished Bull Inn

Richie brings his flair to pub food at refurbished Bull Inn

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33