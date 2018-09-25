PTSD-inspired comedy

The recent hit TV thriller Bodyguard was praised by mental health experts after ex-soldier David Budd seeks help for PTSD.

Now there’s a new show coming to the Arlington Arts about PTSD and it is, genuinely, very funny. Ridiculusmus Theatre Company presents Give Me Your Love on Wednesday, October 10 at 8pm, with BSL interpretation.

The play is about the controversial real-life study where veterans were given Ecstasy to liberate their healing.

Ex-soldier and budding rock star Zach has withdrawn into a cardboard box in a kitchen in West Wales. His friend Leuan arrives offering recovery - in the form of a capsule containing 3.4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine with which he claims to have successfully treated his own post-traumatic stress.

Parachuted into their recently fractured pasts, Zach and Ieuan swing between dreamboat heroism and woozy enlightenment via a head-warping exchange on patriotism, conflict and supermarket shopping that will tickle, move and appall you in equal measure.

Theatre ‘legends’ Dr David Woods and Dr Jon Haynes (both featured in the clip below), created this funny, fragile and profound fable based on ground-breaking medical research and real-life war testimonies.

They've been working with war veterans in the UK, US and Australia, as well as leading academics, to create a show that's had rave reviews all over the world:

BSL Interpretation will be provided by Ana Becker, who recently worked at The Watermill as an integrated theatrical interpreter.