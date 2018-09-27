Dementia issues explored in library play

OXFORD-based Human Story Theatre take a sensitive and humorous look at the impact of Alzheimer’s on a mother and daughter in the play Connie’s Colander at Newbury library on Wednesday, October 10, at 7pm.

Connie is a retired domestic science teacher. Emily, her daughter, is enjoying hosting her first TV cookery show, Connie’s Colander, bringing her mother’s recipes onscreen and up to date.



Sensitively, with humour and great tenderness, this newly-written play traces the evolving relationship throughout their lives and the impact of Connie’s Alzheimer’s. Can their relationship – and the TV show – survive?

After the play there will be an informal Q&A, facilitated by the two actors, along with local dementia specialists who will be able to signpost people to their local services. Building on the story within the play, the audience is also encouraged to share their own experiences, both to ‘offload’ and also to offer support for fellow audience members.



Entry is free, but booking is essential. Donations are welcome.

To reserve a place, call 01635 519900, email library@westberks.gov.uk or ask at the library.

Running time is 50 minutes, followed by a 20-minute post-show Q&A with dementia specialists.

Human Story Theatre focus on new plays with a health and social care issue at heart. They aim to be accessible to all and ‘pop up’ in any designated space with minimal set, giving a shared light shared space experience.

They also operate a ‘pay what you can’ policy where possible and are passionate believers that theatre is for everyone. They also believe that highlighting health and social care issues within their productions is an exciting way to engage, entertain and educate.