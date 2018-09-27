Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Quick March for Military History Tickets

Historians discuss their latest books in Hungerford

Hungerford Bookshop’s military history line-up is proving very popular - and not surprisingly.

Sir Max Hastings’ new book ‘Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy’ has been described as his ‘best book yet’ by The Telegraph. Tickets to his talk have sold out for tomorrow (Friday) but the waiting list has just been opened.

On October 4th, acclaimed historian Ben MacIntyre will talk about ‘The Spy & the Traitor’ which Le Carré hails as ‘the best true spy story I have ever read’.

The book is currently on Radio 4 as Book of The Week. If you want to hear him live in Hungerford you had better be quick.

James Holland - the final speaker in the Bookshop’s season - may be a familiar face to many as he is currently on TV presenting ‘Model Squadron’.

His latest book ‘Big Week: The Biggest Air Battle of World War Two’ has  received fantastic reviews. He will be giving an illustrated talk on October 17th.

For more information or to book tickets call the bookshop on 01488 683480 or visit www.hungerfordbookshop.co.uk

