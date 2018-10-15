Extreme circus rocks’n’rolls into town

Having covered the company’s past shows in various foreign parts, N2 is pleased to report the ultimate rock and roll horror circus is finally pitching up in Newbury.

After taking to the road some 22 years ago and touring all over the world, the Circus of Horrors phenomenon brings its latest incarnation Psycho Asylum to the Corn Exchange on Thursday, October 24.

The spectacular features an amazing amalgamation of bizarre and fantastic circus acts woven into a sensational shock-horror story and the darkest of magic – taking the show to a whole new level, with a mainly original soundscape and performed with forked-tongue firmly in each cheek.

Circus of Horrors - the only circus ever to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and the first to perform in the West End for more than 100 years - plays more than 100 UK theatres each year and this tour has taken in festivals throughout the world including The Fuji Rock Festival in Japan (twice), the Wacken Festival in Germany plus shows in Chile, Uruguay, Holland, Belgium, Argentina, France, Italy, Ireland, Finland, Hong Kong and Moscow, where it became the first UK circus to perform in Russia.

The show also played an astounding 10 nights at London’s O2.

The company’s TV appearances – including a Royal Command Performance - have turned what started as a cult show into a household name – taking the extreme to the mainstream.

The Circus of Horrors’ gruesome beginnings sprang from the 1995 Glastonbury Festival, where they became an instant hit, touring all over the world from Chile to Chatham, Argentina to Aberdeen and Japan to Jersey including festival appearances with Alice Cooper, Ermine, Mötley Crüe, Oasis, Iron Maiden, Manic Street Preachers, Foo Fighters, Guns & Roses, Marilyn Manson, Ozzy Osbourne and many more.

For video footage visit the Circus of Horrors' website.

Please note there is an age advisory of 16 years+ for this show as it contains some nudity and language of an adult nature.