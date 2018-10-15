Jam at The Lamb

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Mon, 15 Oct 2018
The next Newbury Jazz Platform takes place this Wednesday, October 17, at The Lamb in Enborne Road, Newbury, from
7.30pm to 10.30pm. Entry £2. Everyone welcome: players, singers and those who just want to listen.
