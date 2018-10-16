Top theatre award for Watermill manager

The Watermill theatre’s general manager Clare Lindsay, won the prestigious Theatre Employee of the Year award at the UK Theatre awards at London’s Guildhall on Sunday.

The ceremony, which takes place annually, recognises outstanding achievements in theatre throughout the UK.



Clare, who first went to work at the Bagnor theatre in 1981 and stayed for six years before returning in 2001, was recognised for her longstanding commitment to the venue and for her contribution to the UK theatre industry.

She said: “I am truly honoured to receive this award, particularly as the nomination came from my colleagues at The Watermill and within the theatre industry, so it is a wonderful feeling to know your contribution is appreciated.”

The Watermill was also recognised in the Best Performance in a Play Category, where actor Jasper Britton was nominated for his portrayal of Johnny ‘Rooster’ Byron in Jez Butterworth’s Jerusalem, which played at the theatre in the summer.

Photographed above by Ewa Ferdynus (L to R) is Heidi Bird, Outreach Director, Jo Bycroft, Development Director, Clare Lindsay, General Manager and Paul Hart, Artistic Director