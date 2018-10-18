The Corn Exchange believes it has a bright future, if it can bridge the funding gap caused by West Berkshire Council cuts and is calling on its many friends and loyal supporters to rally round to help.

The arts venue yesterday (Wednesday) announced a new regular giving fundraising campaign in response to the charity losing all its council funding from April next year.

Its Save Your Corn Exchange campaign is asking audiences, participants and supporters to commit to £2 a month towards its running costs, with a fundraising target of £150,000 a year.

The campaign, which you can find online, aims to sign up regular givers, to provide the organisation with a stable funding source to allow the current activities to continue and safeguard the future of the organisation.

