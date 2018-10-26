Cecilia heads across the Pond

Janet Coxwell and her chamber choir, The Cecilia Consort have an exciting autumn ahead. As well as their Douai Abbey concert - In The Beginning - on Saturday 3 November, some 20 members of the choir are to jet over to New York to perform with the massed choirs of Distinguished Concert Singers International at the personal request of the composer, Patrick Hawes. The performance of Hawes’ The Great War Symphony will take place at the world famous Carnegie Hall on Armistice Day, Sunday, November 11, exactly 100 years after the end of the First World War.

“We feel hugely honoured to have been invited along to sing at this momentous event” says Lucy Makin, Cecilia Consort’s Chairman, “and, having sung other works by Patrick, we know this will be a memorable evening, commemorating one of the most important dates in modern history.” Janet and Patrick are old friends and her recording of his piece Quanta Qualia, from the album ‘Blue in Blue’ is still noted as having been the fastest ever new entry into the Classic FM Hall of Fame.

The Carnegie Hall evening will feature another US premiere by a British composer and Paul Mealor’s Requiem ‘The Souls of the Righteous’ will close the second half. Both pieces are to be conducted by their respective composers and choristers from all over the world will join ranks to present this unique event. They will be accompanied by the Distinguished Concerts Orchestra.

Tickets for the Cecilia Consort’s Douai concert will be on sale in the coming weeks and should anyone be interested in the Carnegie Hall concert, details can be obtained by e-mailing BoxOffice@DCINY.org