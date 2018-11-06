Five-day Wendy Pasmore retrospective in Kingsclere

The first retrospective exhibition of the work of Wendy Pasmore (1915-2015), opens at Kingsclere gallery Jenna Burlingham Fine Art today, including a group of works that have never been seen by the public and others that have not been seen for more than 50 years.

Wendy Pasmore was the wife of Victor Pasmore who is widely known and well represented in public collections of art. Wendy is much less well known, an imbalance that in part reflects the difficulties faced by many women artists in post war Britain. With this retrospective exhibition of works from the Wendy Pasmore Estate, the gallery hopes in some way to reaffirm her place as an artist and redress this balance.

Twenty paintings and collages are on display, as well as a number of editioned original prints produced by Wendy during her career. The majority of these are abstract in nature, including a group from Linear Motifs from the same series as the Tate Collection’s Linear Motif 1961. The paintings from this period can be seen as post-Cubist experiments with the fracturing of forms, also explored by Victor and the other Constructivists, with Wendy preferring the use of a tonal palette.

The show is on view until Saturday, with a second opening on Tuesday at Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler in the Pimlico Road, London.

Also on view is a selection of Modern British paintings, prints, sculpture and ceramics, including works from the 'One hundred under £2,000' online exhibition.



