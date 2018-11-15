Another chance to see Chris Hall works

AFTER the warmly-received exhibition this past summer, West Berkshire Museum is currently providing another opportunity to experience the life and works of Newbury artist, the late Christopher Hall RBA.

The new show will feature some 30 paintings, not only of local interest, but also subjects from Wales, mainland Europe and the US. In addition to these paintings, visitors will be able to see many of Christopher’s sketches drawn throughout his career that highlight his evolution as an artist. They will also be able to read about his life and work, which spanned many decades from the early 1950s until

2016.

While studying at the Slade, Christopher developed a figurative style that depicted both rural landscapes and small-town charm in this country and abroad. He experimented with various

techniques, but always captured the atmosphere and people of his scenes.

He first exhibited his work in London in 1954, shortly after graduating from the Slade, and exhibited his work in both mixed and one-man shows in London and throughout the country. Most years, Christopher had pieces at the Royal Academy and the Royal Cambrian Academy. Since the 80s, he frequently opened up his studio in Newbury for the town’s Open Studio tour. His art has been purchased by many public institutions, including Oxford University’s Ashmolean Museum, the National Museum of Wales and Reading Museum. Christopher was elected to the Royal Society of British Artists in 1988 and the Royal Cambrian Academy in 1994. He continued painting and exhibiting until the end of his life.

The show continues to February 24. West Berkshire Museum is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Entry is free, but donations are welcome.

www.westberkshireheritage.org