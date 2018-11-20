Newbury police history reprinted

A BOOK charting the history of Newbury’s police force has been republished a decade after it first went on sale. The detailed history of Newbury Borough Police, by Richard Godfrey, was first printed in 2008, but a new edition has now been commissioned after renewed interest from around the world.

The book charts the history of policing in Newbury from its formation in 1836, until it was

eventually incorporated into the Berkshire County Constabulary 39 years later, and is packed full of historical and legal detail.The 160-page book is also peppered with real-life stories from the time, giving readers an insight into what life was like for the residents of Newbury nearly two centuries ago.

It also contains a number of photographs from the time, which are reproduced by permission of West Berkshire Museum. A host of appendices give readers the opportunity to see some of the reports and notices that helped Mr Godfrey in his research and one also lists all the officers who served in the borough during those formative years. Newbury resident Mr Godfrey, who served in the Thames Valley Police force until he retired as a Chief Inspector in 1986, self-published the first edition, donating all profits to charity.Again, all profits from the sale of this book will be donated to charity.

This is a thoroughly-researched and well-written history of the police service from someone who clearly enjoys his subject matter. Newbury Borough Police 1836-1875 is available online at Amazon, priced at £10.99.

SARAH BOSLEY