Panto preparations well underway

The festive season is upon us and the panto gang are well into rehearsals for the Corn Exchange’s Jack and the Beanstalk, which runs from Friday, November 30 to Sunday 6 January.

Some familiar faces return, including Matthew Grace, who plays Newbury favourite Billy Bumpkin, and Joshua Coley, who was nominated for Best Double Act at last year’s Great British Pantomime Awards, as Pickle Onion.

Joining them are Emma Fraser, who made her debut appearance in Newbury last year as Fairy Alfalfa and Danny Stokes, who returns for his third Corn Exchange pantomime, plays the villain Sir Dastardly.

Making their Corn Exchange debut are Harry Downes as Jack, Hannah Ponting as Jill the Giant Tamer and experienced pantomime dame Eamonn Fleming as Dame Betty Bumpkin.

Completing the cast are Lauren Anderson-Oakley, Danny Chesworth, Eva Ross-Davie and Mikulas Urbanek.

Written and directed by Phil Willmott, Jack and the Beanstalk is packed to the rafters with uplifting and catchy songs, high energy dance routines, comic thrills and outrageous silliness.

Will the gang save Newbury Bottom from the giant? Will they rid the village of the evil Sir Dastardly? Will they be reunited with their beloved cow?

Produced by the Corn Exchange, Jack and the Beanstalk is full of high-energy dance routines, songs to sing along to and plenty of magic and mayhem.

This ever-popular pantomime has become a fun-filled tradition for all ages, attracting over 21,000 people from Newbury and beyond.

As the cast prepares for the opening night on Friday 30 November, tickets are selling fast and are limited for some shows.

Visit www.cornexchangenew.com/panto for more information.