Newbury's metalcore heroes on top form

Elasea, at Cental Studio, Queen Mary’s College, Basingstoke, on Saturday, November 10

ELASEA have come a long way from releasing 2015 debut Where I Belong and in the years since then the West Berkshire quintet have taken their music on tour across the UK, their continual perseverance earning them performances on BBC

Introducing and support slots with high-profile acts like Funeral For a Friend. Tonight marked the group’s single release show for I Can’t Sleep, which was recently made into a music video directed by Dave Parker.

The venue, Central Studio at Queen Mary’s College, Basingstoke, is a generously spacious theatre, fully-equipped with professional light and sound gear that has been transformed by RB Music Management into the new local gig spot since The Sanctuary Bar – once Basingstoke’s most beloved sweatbox – closed in March (Elasea played the venue’s final show).

After four support acts, punk trio Almost Flowers, grungy Guns ’n’ Roses worshippers Bloodhounds, progressive post hardcore mob You Win Again, Gravity and alternative rockers Calling Apollo (plus a drunken punch-up), Elasea took to the stage, blazing through a tight set, opening with Time Stops and On My Own from 2017’s Lesson Learnt EP, there was no doubt they were on top form tonight.

Frontman Andy Bradford’s soulful voice commands attention, fusing aptly with bassist Liv Jones’ vocals to form

heavenly harmonies. Ash Haskell bashed the drums like a wild-man, while keyboardist Braydie Haskell thickened up the sound with an ambient edge. New guitarist Martyn Powers,who recently replaced longtime member Calum Radmore, may still be settling into his role, but executed the tricky lead lines very well. Their crowning moment was the closing number and latest single I Can’t Sleep ending things with a bang.

Despite being a small town gig, Elasea play like the whole world was watching, delivering a firm reminder that they are a band to keep an eye on. Well worth the 30-minute expedition down the A339.

Video Link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZvSXqwuDQA



ED BRUNSDEN