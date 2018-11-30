Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Art you can afford

Weekend sale at Hungerford

affordable art

POP along to the Affordable Art Show in Hungerford this weekend and you could pick up an individual Christmas gift or splash
out and treat yourself to a fabulous piece of artwork. Paintings, prints, books, metal sculpture, ceramics and jewellery by top local artists will be on sale at the Croft from 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Exhibiting artists and makers are: Mavina Baker, Normandy Barcelo-Soto, Diana Barraclough, Diccon Dadey, Jill Eisele, Theresa Hing, Lone Hudson, David H Jones, Christine King, Patty Medlin and Arron Miles

