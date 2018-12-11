Christmas magic, merriment & Mandolinquency

MUCH to the delight of their many local fans, the Mandolinquents are back with their Christmas special at Arlington Arts on Thursday (8pm).

If you’ve seen them there before or heard them on BBC’s Friday is Music Night or In Tune, you'll know there’s a treat is in store – fantastic fun with a unique mix of classical showstoppers, beautifully sung folk ballads, 1930s hot swing fiddle, tangos, and bluegrass banjo party-pieces, not to mention sparkling Mayor mandolin originals... and yes, Hilary’s mandobass is real.

A great evening is guaranteed.

The Mandolinquents’ seasonal extravaganza has become a highlight of the yuletide calendar.

Join the virtuosic foursome for a perfectly-pitched pre-Christmas mix of classics, carols and comedy. Mandolins, guitars, banjo, fiddle, voices (theirs and yours) as well as... surprising surprises.

Tickets are £14 online at www.arlingtonarts.co.uk or call the box office on (01635) 244246.

All profits from Arlington Arts go directly to Mary Hare school and national charity supporting deaf children.

