Storm forces changes to Douai events

A storm at the end of November blew out a significant section of high-level windows in the Abbey Church at Douai. The damage is quite serious and the Abbey Church will be closed for some weeks, certainly until the middle of January, so forthcoming events will take place in alternative venues.

The Advent Meditation Service on Sunday at 3.30pm will now be held in St Mary's Church; this is the parish church which is on the Douai Abbey site - please use the usual car park and then walk past the reception building and the you will see the church from there.

The New Year's Eve concert by the Rudolfus Choir will now be held at Bradfield College chapel (RG7 6AU - about 4 miles from Douai) at 2pm (please note change of time). Parking will be indicated, including drop-off points for the disabled. Tickets will still be sold by the Corn Exchange (0845 5218 218)

Christmas masses will be celebrated in St Mary's which only holds about a quarter the capacity of the Abbey Church. Fr Oliver has asked people to consider alternative venues: "I know there are some of you who attend these. We would encourage you to find other churches as St Mary's will be very cramped and there may be some people who will not realise until they get here that there is a problem.

"Thank you for your patience in all this. We hope that we will be able to return to our wonderful Abbey Church as soon as possible."