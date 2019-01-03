Elvis alive and partying in Hungerford

Elvis in Trouble (Elvis Presley tribute), at Hungerford Town Hall, on Saturday, December 15

ELVIS in Trouble are, to my mind, one of the very best Elvis tributes around. Performing as a live band with incredible attention to detail and authenticity, their shows are always crowdpleasers and musically excellent.

Tonight the festive season added a new dimension and the set-list, which was split into two sections, the 1968

Comeback and the Vegas set, included a clutch of Elvis Christmas tracks and a fantastic fun feeling with Darren Boyce/Elvis making regular forays out in to the audience to hand out roses and satin scarves and to dance with the ladies. There was definitely a party atmosphere tonight and a hugely

appreciative and happy crowd lapped up every classic hit and swivel of the hips.

Opening with a medley, which included Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog, All

Shook Up and Blue Suede Shoes,

Trouble immediately established both their musical class and captured the hearts of their audience.

The first set also included Blue

Christmas, Devil in Disguise, Rock-A-Hula Baby and many more classics.

After the interval, the Vegas set included Santa Claus is Back In Town, alongside Rubberneckin’, CC Rider

and a superb rendition of American Trilogy.

The band kept the classic hits coming and the audience kept dancing and applauding enthusiastically. If ever there was a show designed to kickstart the party season this was it. This was a real Christmas cracker of a show.

If Elvis Presley and his music is your thing or even if you are just curious to

find out what all the fuss is about, you really should see Elvis In Trouble.

A full live band Elvis experience complete with two backing singers is rare enough – one as good as this is almost unheard of.

Huge fun.

BRIAN HARRINGTON