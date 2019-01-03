School's nativity donations go to Save Your Corn Exchange

IN the true spirit and meaning of Christmas, Curridge Primary School gifted £150 to the Save Your Corn Exchange appeal from donations given following their nativity performance.

Family and friends of children in the Foundation and Infant classes of Curridge Primary School, were treated to a nativity performance last week. Following tradition, donations were made after the performance which are split between the school and a chosen charity.

Head teacher at Curridge Primary School Jackie Livermore said: Working with the Corn Exchange this year has been so beneficial for the children and teachers. We are so pleased to be able to show our appreciation for the valuable contribution they make to our school. We are very much looking forward to continuing our partnership in the New Year.

The Corn Exchange engages with over 130,000 people a year through its varied live events programme, extensive learning and participation work and free outdoor events. Charlotte Hall, Head of Programming and Engagement at the Corn Exchange said: "We absolutely love working with Curridge Primary School, the pupils are wonderful and Jackie, the Headteacher, is a fantastic champion for the arts and the benefits they have for young people. We have worked with the school really closely over the last year through our Reach Out project, a project aimed to increase confidence, ambition and provide access to cultural opportunities. Last week the whole school also enjoyed a trip to our pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, and took part in a panto workshop - a brilliant way to round off a fantastic year of working together."

In October, the Corn Exchange announced a new regular giving fundraising campaign in response to the arts centre losing all of its funding from West Berkshire Council from April 2019. The Save Your Corn Exchange campaign is asking audiences, participants and supporters to commit to £2 a month towards the running of the arts venue with a fundraising target of £150,000 a year.

Grant Brisland, the Corn Exchange’s director said: "We were absolutely delighted to hear that Curridge Primary School had chosen to donate £150 to the Save Your Corn Exchange campaign.It’s especially validating for our Learning and Participation team who work tirelessly to bring high quality arts provision to schools across the District throughout the year."

Those who wish to sign up to giving a monthly donation should visit www.saveyourcornexchange.com to complete a direct debit form, or call 01635 582666 to talk to a member of the development team; alternatively, paper copies of the form can be picked up from the Corn Exchange box office.

