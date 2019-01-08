Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Risking it all drama opens conversation on teen issues

Sexting, grooming, substance misuse...

WEST Berkshire Council, 2Engage and Arlington Arts are presenting Risking It All on Thursday, January 24, a new drama exploring risk-taking behaviour among our young people and the associated outcomes.

This is a rare opportunity to see a piece of theatre currently touring local schools and engage with your teenager on issues that could affect them. Sexting, grooming, substance misuse and inappropriate relationships are all covered. Most West Berkshire teenagers stated they would seek help from parents before anyone else regarding these issues – this performance at Arlington Arts will give you vital information and get the conversation started.

Free tickets are available online at www.arlingtonarts.co.uk or by calling the box office on (01635) 244246.
All profits from Arlington Arts go directly to Mary Hare, a school and national charity supporting deaf children.

