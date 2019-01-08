Greenham peace campaigner back on familiar ground

Rebecca Johnson will be back on familiar territory when she gives the next Talk at the Tower - From Greenham to Nobel Peace Prize - at Greenham Common Control Tower, on Wednesday, January 16 (7.30pm).

She will speak about the effect Greenham Common has had on her life.

ICAN (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) founding president and 2017 Nobel Peace Laureate Dr Rebecca E Johnson, (also Women in Black, vice president CND and director of Acronym Institute for Disarmament Diplomacy) was well-known in the 1980s for the Greenham Common Women's Peace Camp, where she was an organiser and participant in many of their most influential actions, including Embrace the Base (December 1982), Dancing on the Silos (January 1983), the Greenham Women versus Cruise legal action in the US (November 1983) and Occupying the Air Traffic Control Tower (December 1983).

The story of her occupation of the Control Tower is told in the Cold War Exhibition at Greenham. Common People, Wendy Carrig's photography exhibition currently on show at the tower, features images of life at the peace camp and an essay written by Rebecca. It can be viewed on the evening of the talk, between 7pm and 9pm.

Doors open at 7pm and the cafe will be serving hot drinks and cake. The car park can be dark and although lighting is provided, you are advised to take a torch.

Visit www.greenhamtower.org.uk

Rebecca took part in protest actions at RAF/USAF Welford (1986) and many other awareness-raising activities with Greenham, Cruisewatch, Women Working for a Nuclear Free and Independent Pacific and Nukewatch. She co-founded the Aldermaston Women's Peace Camp(aign) in 1985 to protest against UK weapons research, and co-organised Action AWE (Atomic Weapons Eradication) and Faslane 365 to expose the risks to national and international peace, safety and security posed by the UK's continuing production and deployment of Trident nuclear weapons.

In 2010, Rebecca was made a CND vice president and Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA), in recognition of her voluntary and professional work for disarmament, peace and women's rights and justice.