Tea, cake and romantic cello

The first concert in the 2019 West Berkshire Chamber Music Concert series at the Old Bluecoat School, Thatcham, is at 4pm on Sunday.

It will be given by Coral Lancaster, a cellist from Oxford, who will be celebrating the cello as a solo instrument.

The programme will include a Bach Cello Suite (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=kUTkt-vBW5k), an extract from The Swan, plus some more unusual but captivating music for this most romantic and atmospheric of instruments.

Coral is an international performer who has entertained audiences around the world and regularly plays with the Philharmonia and Royal Philharmonic Orchestras.

Tea and cakes will be served from 3.30pm and tickets cost £10 (£5 students) and are available on the door, and online, or they can be reserved from me.



www.westberkshirechambermusicconcerts.com

