Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Pandora's Box opens this weekend

Faraday Road Emporium 'a treasure trove of antiques, crafts and retro'

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Pandora's Box opens this weekend

Brenda Roullier hangs her artwork in the Newbury Crafters unit as Gillian Hicks and Anne Moon set up for the opening in Pandora’s Box Emporium in Faraday Road this weekend.  Newbury Crafters Network, organised by Gillian Hicks, will be showcasing a variety of crafts and art for sale in one of Pandora’s many units. The Emporium - described as a treasure-trove of vintage and retro - opens its doors to the public tomorrow (Saturday).  You can browse from Monday to Friday 10am-5.30pm, Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. 

For further details contact  Gillian Hicks, email nbjasmineweyr@gmail.com  or Brenda Roullier,  email impressart11@gmail.com or telephone (01635) 247295, mobile 07802 748123.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Several cars 'written off' in Tesco car park incident

Several cars 'written off' in Tesco car park incident

CCTV released after boy's bike stolen in Newbury

CCTV released after boy's bike stolen in Newbury

Man arrested in connection with Thatcham dog attack

Man arrested in connection with Thatcham dog attack

West Berkshire pubs are giving away free drinks

West Berkshire pubs are giving away free drinks

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33