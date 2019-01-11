Pandora's Box opens this weekend

Brenda Roullier hangs her artwork in the Newbury Crafters unit as Gillian Hicks and Anne Moon set up for the opening in Pandora’s Box Emporium in Faraday Road this weekend. Newbury Crafters Network, organised by Gillian Hicks, will be showcasing a variety of crafts and art for sale in one of Pandora’s many units. The Emporium - described as a treasure-trove of vintage and retro - opens its doors to the public tomorrow (Saturday). You can browse from Monday to Friday 10am-5.30pm, Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.

For further details contact Gillian Hicks, email nbjasmineweyr@gmail.com or Brenda Roullier, email impressart11@gmail.com or telephone (01635) 247295, mobile 07802 748123.