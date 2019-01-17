Stunning photographs to launch new arts venue

Featuring exceptional images that capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world, Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights.

Launched in 1965 when it attracted 361 entries, today the competition receives more than 45,000 entries from 95 countries, highlighting its enduring appeal. This year’s 100 award-winning images will embark on an international tour that will allow them to be seen by more than a million people

The world-renowned exhibition, developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London, opens on February 8 at The Base, at Greenham Business Park, as part of the venue’s launch programme.

Head of touring exhibitions at the Natural History Museum Jan English said: “Wildlife Photographer of the Year celebrates the very best nature photography and it is consistently one of our most successful touring exhibitions, enjoyed by millions every year. These images tell thought-provoking stories about our planet that prompt us all to think differently about the natural world and the future we want to create.”

Funded by Greenham Trust and supported by the Corn Exchange Newbury, The Base will be the new home to visual arts for West Berkshire, situated at the new entrance to Greenham Business Park.

As well as presenting high-quality exhibitions, the building will also be home to eight of the finest artists and makers and will host an array of workshops and classes for all ages. Honesty Café will provide visitors to The Base with a tasty selection of local produce.

Corn Exchange Newbury director Grant Brisland said: “The Base will be a destination venue where local people have access to high-quality national and international exhibitions on their doorstep. I was fortunate to see last year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition and I’m proud this

exhibition is launching an exciting new venue.”

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition runs to Sunday, April 28 (open 10am-5pm). Advance tickets £9 (£7.50 concs, £6 under-16s, £7 groups of 10+, under-5s free). For booking information, visit www.cornexchangenew.com

Visit Facebook: https://www.facebook. com/WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear/