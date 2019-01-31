Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Thu, 31 Jan 2019
Trish Lee
trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk
Unfortunately, jazz veteran Chris Barber will not be able to perform at the Corn Exchange tonight (Thursday).
The show will still take place and his band of nine musicians look forward to performing in his spirit.
Get well soon Chris!
