Rewind headliners announced

FOLLOWING the festival’s massive 10th anniversary celebration last year, Rewind South returns this year with a legendary line-up celebrating music icons of the 80s and beyond. Four Tops and Michael Bolton will be headlining the weekend, playing the festival for the first time. Rewind South takes place in Temple Island Meadows in Henley-on-Thames on Friday, August 16, to Sunday, August 18, and organisers promise to take Rewind to new heights this year with their most musically diverse line-up yet – plus added entertainment, including a jam-packed comedy programme and family activities.

Four Tops – one of the defining acts of the Motown era – are headlining on the Saturday. Led by original member Duke Fakir, the quartet will deliver a spirited performance of their classics such as Reach Out (I’ll Be There) and I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch). The Four Tops have been honoured with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, had two songs in the Grammy Hall of Fame and been named in Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

Joining them is Lulu, pictured left, who has enjoyed a glittering career since the 60s with her signature hits Shout and To Sir With Love. The singer-songwriter – who paved the way for this generation’s power vocalists like Florence Welch and Paloma Faith – shows no signs of slowing down, earning praise for her soaring, soulful vocals at recent shows.

Other music icons confirmed to perform include Heaven 17, Heather Small, Tiffany, Kim Appleby, UB40 (featuring Ali

Campbell and Astro), The Dire Straits Experience and The Undertones.

Michael Bolton is confirmed as the final headliner, hitting the stage at Rewind South on the Sunday. The multiple Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, powered by hits like How Am I Supposed to Live Without You and When A Man Loves A Woman.

Sister Sledge will also be getting the

party started – famed for their infectious disco stompers such as We Are Family, He’s The Greatest Dancer and Lost in Music.

Rounding out the summer of Rewind are Belinda Carlisle, Paul Young, Midge Ure, Hazel O’Connor, The Wailers, The Selecter, Neville Staple and From The Jam.

On Friday night, trailblazing hip hop DJ Grandmaster Flash will be headlining the Forever Stage. The festival drew its biggest crowds last year with their most extensive entertainment line-up yet, which featured comedy, DJ sets, live music and a series of boat parties on the Thames.

Rewind is famed for its fun family atmosphere and was shortlisted for Best Medium Sized Festival at the 2018 UK Festival Awards. This year there’s something for all ages. In the kid’s area, Ziggy’s will be hosting circus skills workshops, family sports days and giant bubble parties. Over the coming months, Rewind will be unveiling their full programme.





