George Michael art collection under the hammer at Christie's

CHRISTIE’S is auctioning George Michael’s art collection and proceeds from this sale will be used to continue his philanthropic work. George died at his Goring home on Christmas Day 2016. One of the most influential and best-selling recording artists of all time, his private art collection represents a dialogue with his own British contemporaries, artists such as Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, Sarah Lucas, Michael Craig-Martin and Marc Quinn, who rose to prominence by challenging the status quo of the time, and together creating the Young British Art movement. Through visits to galleries and artists’ studios, he developed friendships with many of the YBA artists, whose work he deeply admired. The collection represents George Michael’s dedication to cutting-edge creativity in every field and reflects his instinctive support of young emerging artistic talent.

Wham! were the first major Western act to perform in China, playing two historic concerts in 1985. In 2019, Christie’s will pay tribute to the groundbreaking spirit of George Michael with an expansive global tour of the collection, including a stop in Shanghai and concluding in London with the works appearing in a public view at Christie’s headquarters.

The flagship auction will take place on March 14, alongside an online sale which will be open for bidding from March 8 to 15, with estimates ranging from £400 to £1,500,000, offering fans and collectors alike a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a work owned by George Michael.