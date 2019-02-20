Faustus play Hungerford this weekend

FAUSTUS, an established name in the English folk scene, are three of our best-known and talented English folk musicians – Paul Sartin (Bellowhead, Belshazzar’s Feast) from Whitchurch, Benji Kirkpatrick (Bellowhead, Seth Lakeman Band) and Saul Rose (Waterson: Carthy, Whapeazel, War Horse). They come to Hungerford on Saturday as part of a UK tour.

Their Cotton Lords tour promotes their new EP of tracks from the ongoing Cotton Famine Poetry project. For the last few months the band have been sifting through publications and journals of the 19th-century Lancashire Cotton Famine period,

as part of a project based at the University of Exeter to archive, preserve and rehabilitate the poetry of this distressing chapter of working-class history.

As featured on BBC Radio 4, they have set some of the texts to new music, released on EP by Westpark Music at the beginning of this month – Cotton Lords – Songs of the Lancashire Cotton Famine. More information and recordings can be found at http://cottonfaminepoetry. exeter.ac.uk/ ... listen here https://soundcloud.com/university-of-exeter/cotton-lords.

Rooted deeply in English tradition, in 2007 they received a 75th anniversary award from the English Folk Dance and Song Society, were nominated in 2009 for a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award, received the 2017 German Critics Award (Schallplatenkritik

Bestenliste) in the Folk/Singer-Songwriter/World Music category and are nominees for the 2018 German Malzhaus Plauen Preise.

Arts for Hungerford are bringing them to St Lawrence Church on Saturday, February 23. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets £15 from https://a4hfaustus.eventbrite.co.uk