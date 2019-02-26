Great turnout for wildlife exhibition

© Marsel van Oosten - Wildlife Photographer of the Year



There's been a great turnout for the first of two free entry days to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, The Base t Greenham Business Park's launch show, direct from its autumn showing at London’s Natural History Museum. Showcasing the very best nature photography in the world, the exhibition comprises the 100 winning and commended photographs selected from 45,000 entries by photographers from 95 countries, each image hung with a short explanatory panel.

This is a show that will please everyone from serious photographers to those with a love for and interest in the natural world. Almost entirely colour prints, with just a few black and white images, the exhibition is divided into categories, including Habitats, Behaviours, Diversity, Compositions, Documentary panels, and work by Young Photographers.

Without exception, this is work of a very high standard, some photographs taking a familiar pictorial approach, others interested in the aesthetic and creative possibilities of natural history subject matter. Selection criteria clearly included both aesthetics and the insight individual photographs give into aspects of the natural world.

The exhibition is open Wed - Sun, 10am - 5pm (last entry 4pm)

Advance tickets must be purchased by 10pm the day before your visit.

Tickets can be purchased on the day from Honesty Cafe at The Base - £10.50 (£9 concs, £6 under-16s, under-5s free)

The Base, Communications Road, Greenham Business Park, Greenham, RG19 6HN

Free entry days: Tue 26 Feb & Tue 26 Mar

Relaxed days: Thu 21 Feb & Wed 10 Apr

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is owned and produced by the Natural History Museum, London.