Fringe benefits

HAILED as “One of the best theatrical young companies in the world ever” (Three Weeks) Newbury Youth Theatre are looking for new members to join them on their next big adventure. Every year this vibrant young company take an original production to the biggest arts event in the world – the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.Led by award-winning, professional directors Amy and Tony Trigwell-Jones, performers create an ensemble production, which this year will explore the Berkshire legend of wizard John Palmer in the company's trademark style that has been wowing audiences and press for more than 20 years.

This is a fantastic chance for local young people aged 14 to 21 who are passionate about performing and would like to experience working to a professional standard. By working on a devised production, members have a part to play in creating every moment of a brand new piece, under expert guidance.

What’s more, there is no audition process and all are welcome, however spaces are limited for this year’s project already.

There is the opportunity to perform for friends and family on the Corn Exchange stage, before spending a week as a professional theatre company, performing at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Founded by producer Robin Strapp more than 30 years ago, NYT have a long-standing reputation for making work of the highest quality, so anybody wishing to join them in making “truly beautiful performance” (Edinburghguide.com) should visit https://newburyyouththeatre.co.uk /join-us/ or go along to the next meeting at The Learning Centre, Market Place, Newbury on Wednesday, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Former Newbury Youth Theatre member Flora Denman, now a professional actor, remembers her time with the company.

She said: “What a fantastic opportunity it was. Being a member of Newbury Youth Theatre gave me a place to grow and learn outside of school, developing an interest in acting into a passion that’s now a career.

“Taking a show to the Edinburgh Festival is a brilliant way of growing responsibility, exploring creativity and learning to work as an ensemble. Working towards the inspiring goal of putting on a show at the largest international arts festival encouraged me to develop confidence in my own ideas, as well as gain an invaluable experience of team work.

“The Youth Theatre provided a safe haven during a difficult time at school, and allowed me to meet and bond with others in a safe and nurturing environment. The mixed ages of the group at NYT allow the older students to mentor the newer members, creating a sense of identity in both the group and individuals within it. Newbury Youth Theatre gave me a strong work ethic, a love for devising, lifelong friends and a career.

“I can state with certainty that the years I spent as a member of NYT shaped my adult life substantially and I think it’s vital that this kind of opportunity remains accessible for all.”



