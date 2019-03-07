Psst... pass this on

STAND-up comedian Lucy Porter performs her new stand-up show tomorrow (Friday, 8pm) at Arlington Arts for International Women’s Day.

As seen on QI, Room 101, and Live at the Apollo and heard on Radio 4’s News Quiz and The Now Show, the warm, witty and thought-provoking Lucy muses on what we receive from our ancestors and what we pass on to future generations. She’s inherited dodgy knees and global warming from her parents, but can she leave a better legacy for her children?

Lucy is a regular face and voice on TV and radio panel shows and is a glutton for a good quiz show. You may have seen her alongside Ed Byrne, providing pointless answer after pointless answer on a celeb special of BBC 1’s Pointless or seen her emerge victorious from a well-fought battle for the title of Celebrity Mastermind champion in a Children In Need special. Lucy fended off stiff competition from Mark Watson and Dave Spikey and broke records by achieving the highest-ever celebrity score.

Tickets are available online at www.arlingtonarts.co.uk or call the box office on (01635) 244246.

Age guide 16+.