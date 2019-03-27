Introducing Daisy the potter

DAISY Freestone is one of the artists opening her studio to the public for the first time in May this year. From her workshop in the garden of her Kingsclere home, Daisy makes a variety of pots and decorative objects which are surprisingly not what they seem...

After studying architecture at the Glasgow School of Art, Daisy’s work as an architectural designer has always surrounded her with interesting and new materials so it is, perhaps, not surprising that her work centres around Jesmonite, a material that is relatively uncommon in the creative world. Jesmonite – an environmentally low- impact gypsum-based resin composite – was developed in the UK in the 1980s, predominantly for use in the construction industry thanks to its versatility as a cast material and lightweight, high-strength properties.

Her architectural background and propensity for 3-dimensional design has obviously informed Daisy’s work. Each piece is individually cast in a handmade silicone mould, with the initial master shapes using found, recycled or waste objects, adapted with plaster and clay before a mould is taken. She sees this as an investigation of negative space; turning a void into a solid object.

The theme of re-use continues into the vessels themselves, the textures of which consist largely of materials that would otherwise go to waste. Terracotta from a local florist’s broken pots and mussel shells sometimes sourced from a local restaurant are both used.

Once removed from the mould each piece is carefully sanded by hand and then polished with beeswax, making them a delight to hold. The sanding also exposes the colour and texture of the material dispersed throughout the surface as an abstract landscape; the inspiration for which comes from the local landscape and the variety of colour and pattern found there.

Daisy plans to develop the themes of landscape, natural materials and re-use of waste further in the future, hoping to develop some larger and more sculptural pieces this year.

More of Daisy’s work can be viewed on Instagram (@tip_studio) and www.7pstudio.etsy.com



During Open Studios, which runs from May 4 to 27, her workshop will be open on May 4, 5, 10, 17, 18, 19. 24, 26 and 27. The Open Studios directory with full details of Daisy’s opening hours and location will be widely available from April 3.

GILL DURRANT