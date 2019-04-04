One for Wishbone Ash aficionados

Martin Turner, former front man of Wishbone Ash, is touring his special 50th anniversary show to Arlington Arts, Snelsmore, tomorrow (Friday) night.

Fresh from 2017/18 shows which have featured Wishbone Ash’s seminal albums Argus, There’s the Rub and Wishbone Ash in their entirety, Martin Turner and his band return to celebrate the formation of the original Wishbone Ash and perform another classic album – 1976’s New England.

Wishbone Ash was formed by West Country musicians Martin Turner and Steve Upton, who arrived in London in 1969 to embark on their musical journey. Intent on creating a musical sound that was rich in texture and melody, Martin Turner envisaged the band’s innovative harmony-guitar hallmark and guitarists Ted Turner and Andy Powell were recruited via a now legendary Melody Maker advert. The partnership of the original line-up of Wishbone Ash forged a unique musical identity that would produce some of rock music's best loved works and influencing numerous successful bands, resulting in millions of album sales and concert attendances. Wishbone Ash would become one of the most enduring British rock acts - its name synonymous with high quality guitar-driven melodic rock music.

This Wishbone Gold tour will see Martin and his band performing 1976’s iconic New England album – as well as other favourites from the classic era of Wishbone Ash, including Argus highlights. The show marks the very first time New England has been performed in its entirety on stage and no Wishbone Ash aficionado will want to miss it.

