Theatrical adventure

'A lovely Watermill youth theatre production with a cast of 28'

"THE Watermill’s Senior Youth Theatre’s production of Moonfleet has been skilfully adapted from James Meade Falkner’s novel by the Watermill’s playwright in residence Danielle Pearson.

This is a gripping story full of smugglers, ghosts, haunted crypts and hidden treasure. A true adventure tale, told with commitment and exuberance by this huge cast of talented youngsters." Robin Strapp

See the full review in this week's Newbury Weekly News

