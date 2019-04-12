Theatrical adventure

Fri, 12 Apr 2019
"THE Watermill’s Senior Youth Theatre’s production of Moonfleet has been skilfully adapted from James Meade Falkner’s novel by the Watermill’s playwright in residence Danielle Pearson.
This is a gripping story full of smugglers, ghosts, haunted crypts and hidden treasure. A true adventure tale, told with commitment and exuberance by this huge cast of talented youngsters." Robin Strapp
See the full review in this week's Newbury Weekly News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News