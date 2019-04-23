Have you considered your digital afterlife?

OUR rapidly changing digital age is explored in User Not Found, in Honesty Café at The Base, Greenham, this Thursday (April 25)

(Thursday 6pm and 8.30pm), asking the question: what happens to our digital identities after we die?

It’s the moment of your death. There’s a magic button. Do you delete your entire online legacy or do you keep it – and leave the choice for someone else? Presented by Dante or Die with one of Britain’s most innovative writers, Chris Goode, User Not Found is an exploration of what happens to our online presence and social media accounts after we die. Audience members receive a smartphone and pair of a headphones, where they become a fly-on-the wall and are immersed in one man’s story as he’s faced with keeping or deleting his partner’s online existence.

A story of contemporary grief unfolds in this intimate, funny performance that gently interrogates our need for connection and the fate of our digital afterlives.

www.thebasegreenham.co.uk