Mental Health Edinburgh Fringe hit at Watermill

Award-winning theatre company Wildcard bring their gig theatre hit Electrolyte to the Watermill on Sunday at 3pm.

This performance is part of the company’s first tour, taking in 32 venues across the UK and Ireland. This tour follows their award-winning run at last year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where the company scooped the Mental Health Fringe Award and the Pleasance Best Newcomer Award.

Wildcard's joint artistic director and Electrolyte writer James Meteyard said: ‘We’re thrilled to be coming to The Watermill. When we founded the company in 2015 we had big dreams of taking our work to the regions and we’re beside ourselves that these dreams are becoming a reality.

"Mental health is rightfully becoming something which is acceptable to talk about and we’re delighted to be part of the conversation. This show deals with tough subjects but has an uplifting message; we want to help people around the UK and Ireland to know that it’s okay not to be okay and promote the importance of community in combating poor mental health.’

Watermill artistic and executive director Paul Hart said: “I was thrilled that we were able to support Wildcard in their initial development of Electrolyte and when I saw the show in Edinburgh last year I was staggered at what they had achieved and knew we had to bring it to The Watermill for a full performance. It is without a doubt one of the most astonishing pieces of theatre I’ve ever seen. An incredible script, vibrantly performed by some astonishing performances and the music is sensational. Wildcard for me are the future of actor-musicianship. They are creating new writing that is both incredibly important and has real heart to it and I’m very proud to be working with them as an associate company of The Watermill.”

Andrew Eaton-Lewis, arts lead for the Mental Health Foundation, said: ‘We're very pleased to be presenting Electrolyte for a week of dates at this year's Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival. This is the second year that we've invited the winner of the Mental Health Fringe Award at the Edinburgh Fringe to return to Scotland for our nationwide festival, which is now in its 13th year. Electrolyte was a clear favourite among our panel of award judges; it's an exhilarating, inspirational show that tackles a very difficult subject with great sensitivity. We are also supporting Electrolyte's other tour dates across the UK, and are delighted that they will be helping to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation in its 70th anniversary

Tickets for the show can be purchased by calling the Watermill Theatre box office on 01635 46044 or visiting their website here: https://www.watermill.org.uk/electrolyte