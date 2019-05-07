Feast of folk at Kintbury

BELSHAZZAR’S Feast start with traditional folk music, add a touch of classical and jazz, throw in a bit of pop and music hall, then top it off with wry humour for a unique live experience that has made them one of the most popular duos in English folk music.

They are playing in Kintbury on Saturday.

Now in their 24th year together, Paul Sartin and Paul Hutchinson of Belshazzar’s Feast bring a wealth of talent to the stage.

Paul Sartin, from just down the road in Whitchurch, is a former member of the award-winning band Bellowhead and a current member of pioneering folk trio Faustus. Paul Hutchinson is the founder member of the innovative and progressive folk band The Playford Liberation Front and his highly-successful folk trio Hoover the Dog morphed into the Pagoda Project, earning five-star reviews for their debut album Clarion. Belshazzar’s Feast received a coveted nomination for the Best Duo Award at the 2010 BBC Folk Awards and are regulars at folk festivals across the summer.

The gig is at St Mary’s Church, at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £14/£12 concessions, are available from www.wegottickets. com/event/466877 or telephone 07976 788391.