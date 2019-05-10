Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Two-day art fair comes to Racecourse

5,000 works to browse and to buy this weekend

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Two-day art fair comes to Racecourse

Like the look of Louise Luton's Hamish? "I create striking oil paintings inspired by light and nature. I combine naturalism with expressive colour to create something beautiful, quirky and a joy to look at."

Contemporary Arts Fairs comes to Newbury Racecourse this weekend for the first time - with more than 5,000 artworks for sale in a whole range of styles and mediums, at prices from £40 to £4,000, plus creative workshops and artists demonstrations. Are you searching for that original piece of art that lets you create a unique look at home or the office? Art lovers and artists meet face to face to browse, to talk, to admire and to buy.  Make a day of it... be inspired. There's a café and free parking, plus wine and gin-tasting. Open Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 10am-5pm.

Tickets on the door £10/£8 concessions, under-16s free.

For more information, visit www.contemporaryartfairs.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Girl injured after being involved in collision with van

Girl injured after being involved in collision with van

Taxi driver stabbed in Newbury

Taxi driver stabbed by two teenage boys in Newbury

Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

Police launch fresh appeal over Newbury town centre assault

police

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33