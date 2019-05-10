Two-day art fair comes to Racecourse

Like the look of Louise Luton's Hamish? "I create striking oil paintings inspired by light and nature. I combine naturalism with expressive colour to create something beautiful, quirky and a joy to look at."

Contemporary Arts Fairs comes to Newbury Racecourse this weekend for the first time - with more than 5,000 artworks for sale in a whole range of styles and mediums, at prices from £40 to £4,000, plus creative workshops and artists demonstrations. Are you searching for that original piece of art that lets you create a unique look at home or the office? Art lovers and artists meet face to face to browse, to talk, to admire and to buy. Make a day of it... be inspired. There's a café and free parking, plus wine and gin-tasting. Open Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 10am-5pm.

Tickets on the door £10/£8 concessions, under-16s free.

For more information, visit www.contemporaryartfairs.co.uk