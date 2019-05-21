Zoots look forward to 'local debut'

AWARD-winning band The Zoots, who formed locally, have sold more than a million downloads, wowed audiences of stage and screen in more than 30 countries and played some 1,000 shows. They have performed at iconic venues including the London Palladium and Old Trafford. Yet according to the band their greatest challenge comes on Thursday (May 22) — because that's when they debut at Arlington Arts.

With his clean-cut good looks and friendly manner, you might be forgiven for thinking that lead singer Jamie Goddard, from Thatcham, would be unfazed by being in the spotlight. After all, he divides his time between working as the band's manager and being the frontman for a family-friendly band. But Jamie

is nervous about playing their hit show Sounds of the 60s in front of a local audience and all his friends.

He toured The Zoots around an incredible 30 countries before finally summoning the courage to organise a show in Newbury. As he puts it: "The Zoots have played in front of audiences on four continents, from Israel to Italy, Havana to Venice, Barcelona to Montego Bay — but there's something especially nerve-wracking about playing to a home crowd.

"When your friends, neighbours and people you know in the audience, there’s an added pressure."

Harriet Lowther is The Zoots' backing singer and lead percussionist: "It will be very special for us to play in Newbury for our first public performance, and it will be really special to play to our friends and neighbours.”

The Sounds of the 60s show is a two-hour non-stop show taking you on a journey back in time with 50 hits from the 1960s including The Beatles, Beach Boys, Stones, The Kinks, Searchers, Small Faces, The Monkees and more.

It's been a fantastic 12 months for The ZOOTS with new album release The Sounds of the 60s, headlining Twinwood Festival and being voted International Cover band of the year 2018.

Tickets for the Arlington show are available at £17, visit arlington-arts.com/event/the-zoots-sound-of-the-sixties



The Zoots formed in 2009 in Berkshire initially as a 60s tribute act but the ban have expanded and started touring a 70s, 80s and 90s show. They are now based in Wiltshire with a line-up of five talented young musicians - lead singer Jamie Goddard, backing vocalist and percussionist Harriet Lowther, guitarist Adam Woodhouse, drummer Ian Bostic and bassist Tommy Lloyd.

“The Zoots are impossible not to like” The Stage



