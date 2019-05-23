Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Last call for Colour Dash

The finish is in sight – get showered in paint, dance in colour and raise funds to Save Your Corn Exchange

If you plan to enter the forthcoming  Colour Dash, the spectacular finale fundraising event on June 9 for the Save Your Corn Exchange campaign, you have until Friday, May 31 to book to be sure of a place .  

The town centre arts venue been overwhelmed by the support from the local community so far, but they still need to raise £15,000 to hit the target of £150,000. 

Colour Dash is a 5k or family friendly 1k with participants getting showered in colour powder as they run, walk, hop or dance round the course. The event will take place at Newbury College and is open to all adults and children aged 3+ and is suitable for all abilities.

To achieve the Colour Dash fundraising target, all participants are asked to raise sponsorship for their run. Taking part and raising money will help the Corn Exchange continue to make a lasting difference to people’s lives through the arts.

Can you help them cross the finish line?

Visit https://loveyourcornexchange.com/colourdash 

