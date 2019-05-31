Watermill Fair on Sunday

THIS year’s Watermill Summer Fair, the 37th in the theatre’s history, will be held in the garden on Sunday from noon to 4pm. Every year, hundreds flock to the fair to enjoy the wide range of stalls and activities for all ages. This year’s highlights include live music, Punch and Judy, the coconut shy and a host of popular games stalls, as well as a raffle and the annual duck race, which takes place on the crystal-clear waters of the River Lambourn. There will be plenty of delicious refreshments available throughout the day, including a hog roast, salad bar, cake stall and Pimm’s bar. Entry is £1 for adults with children aged 12 and under free. There’s plenty of free parking nearby and a park and ride facility. The event is organised by The Friends of The Watermill Theatre and staff and is their major fundraising event of the year to support the theatre’s work on stage and in the community.

Visit www.watermill.org.uk