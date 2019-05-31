Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Watermill Fair on Sunday

Annual fun and games in theatre garden

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Watermill Fair on Sunday

Watermill fair

THIS year’s Watermill Summer Fair, the 37th in the theatre’s history, will be held in the garden on Sunday from noon to 4pm. Every year, hundreds flock to the fair to enjoy the wide range of stalls and activities for all ages. This year’s highlights include live music, Punch and Judy, the coconut shy and a host of popular games stalls, as well as a raffle and the annual duck race, which takes place on the crystal-clear waters of the River Lambourn. There will be plenty of delicious refreshments available throughout the day, including a hog roast, salad bar, cake stall and Pimm’s bar. Entry is £1 for adults with children aged 12 and under free. There’s plenty of free parking nearby and a park and ride facility. The event is organised by The Friends of The Watermill Theatre and staff and is their major fundraising event of the year to support the theatre’s work on stage and in the community.
Visit www.watermill.org.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

The Globe Inn opens today

Trek along to the Globe Inn

Rail disruption between Reading and London Paddington expected for "rest of the day"

Rail disruption between Reading and London Paddington expected for "rest of the day"

A4 near Woolhampton closed due to serious incident

A4 near Woolhampton closed due to serious incident

Newbury Liberal Democrat elected to the European Parliament 

Newbury Liberal Democrat elected to the EU

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33