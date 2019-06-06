Community theatre commemorates D-Day

'A most impressive production, community theatre at its finest," Robin Strapp

On Tuesday and Wednesday, more than 200 people attended D-Day 75 at the 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space in Greenham Business Park, a community event to mark the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings and the Battle of Normandy, including the key role played by RAF Greenham Common. The sold out community performances involved 87 performers led by Greenham Trust together with The Watermill and the Corn Exchange.

Chris Boulton, Chief Executive at Greenham Trust chief executive said: “Based on the history of Greenham Common and the significant role the former airbase, now Greenham Business Park, played in D-Day it felt appropriate for Greenham Trust to mark the 75th anniversary with a community event in 101 on the Park, telling the story from a Greenham perspective and allowing the audience to reflect on this local contribution, the impact D-Day had on ending the Second W and the significant loss of life. It created an ideal opportunity for our first class local theatres, The Watermill and the Corn Exchange to work hand in hand to bring various drama and dance groups they facilitate together in a very engaging and emotional performance”.

Picture: Philip Tull