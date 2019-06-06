Crowds enjoy Watermill fair

MORE than 700 people gathered in The Watermill gardens on Sunday for an afternoon of family fun activities, food, drink, and entertainment. Held in the beautiful surroundings of the theatre in Bagnor, this major fundraising event was the 37th in The Watermill’s history and saw people of all ages come together to raise funds for the organisation’s work on and off stage in the community.

Highlights of the day included performances from Newbury Rock Choir and the much-anticipated rubber duck derby on the River Lambourn. The theatre’s lawns were decked with traditional stalls and popular fairground games such as a coconut shy and skee ball while the hog roast, salad bar and cake stalls ensured all were replenished throughout the day. Back by popular demand, there was much enthusiasm for Punch and Judy, who kept many people of all ages entertained on the front lawn.

The event was organised by The Friends of The Watermill Theatre and staff. Last year’s Summer Fair raised more than £6,000 and it is hoped that once the funds from this year’s event have been counted, a similar amount will have been raised.