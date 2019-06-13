Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Chilean artist exhibits at coffee shop

Work by Marcelo Blu at Harrisons

Trish Lee

Pictured: Left: Artist Marcelo Blu at Saturday's opening

Harrison’s Coffee in the Broadway is currently displaying paintings by Marcelo Blu. 'Varnish' is a collection of 25 works in watercolor, acrylic and soft pastels by the Chilean-born painter, who is now based in London. The main theme is the oneiric world - related to dreams and dreaming and drama as human expression.
The show runs to June 28. www.mbluz.com

