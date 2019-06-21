Downton goes live this weekend

DOWNTON Abbey Live – Saturday’s musical extravaganza set against the backdrop of Highclere Castle – has been 18 months in the making.

Downton Abbey first appeared on our TV screens in September 2010 and after six series and 52 episodes, it drew to a close in 2015. Much of the filming took place at the castle, which makes it the perfect setting for this concert to celebrate the series and music from the show. Mr Carson, the butler in the series played by Jim Carter, will be hosting the evening and looking back over his time at Downton Abbey, remembering the many characters that filled the homeover the years. Using a rich

collection of montages and clips on high-definition screens from the series, he will illustrate the lives, loves and losses from across all six seasons.

To help bring Mr Carson’s stories and clips vividly to life, the Chamber Orchestra of London will play songs from the soundtrack composed by John Lunn, who received two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2012 and 2013 for his score and also two BAFTA nominations. He is now currently working on the score for the forthcoming Downton Abbey movie, due for release on September 13. The conductor for the evening is Alastair King, who is one of the leading film and TV orchestrators and conductors currently workingin the UK and Hollywood. Also accompanying the orchestra will be John Lunn on piano and guest singers Sam Young and Eurielle.

Before the Downton Abbey celebration, the audience will be treated to two special performances – the first by the award-winning Spanish saxophonist Manu Brazo, who returns to Newbury following his concert at this year’s Newbury Spring Festival, where he received a standing ovation. He will perform a varied programme from an arrangement of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, to the technically- challenging Carmen Fantasy and Darius Milhaud’s popular suite Scaramouche.

Following him is the choir Everybody Sing, which was formed five years ago by principal and musical director Sophie Richings. Everybody Sing is an elite singing school in Wiltshire that teaches students from four to adult, from close harmony groups to musical theatre. They pride themselves in providing the best musical tuition for all ages.

For more information and ticketsfor Downton Abbey Live go to ticketmaster.co.uk