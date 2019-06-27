Project with sax appeal

Project Band - 26th June 2019 Newbury Methodist Hall

Directed by local pro-saxophonist Simon Currie, members of Project Band gave their inaugural concert at The Methodist Hall last night (June 26). Made up of amateur players wishing to build their musical skills and gain experience in a friendly, group setting, Project Band runs for 8-week ‘seasons’ with weekly rehearsals culminating in an informal performance.

The atmosphere was wonderfully supportive from the off, with band members bravely taking turns to solo over familiar tracks such as Herbie Hancock’s Chameleon and Watermelon Man, Pharrell Williams’ Happy and Bob Marley’s I Shot The Sherriff – all given a funk twist by Simon, whose clever arrangements gave players of varying standards a part that they could cope with or that challenged them. The six-strong sax section worked well as a team, with a very tight rhythm section driving each track – impressive indeed after such a short time together. 12 year old drummer Monty Collins is worthy of a special mention and is surely a future star.

A wonderful new addition to the many musical opportunities in Newbury and the surrounding area, Project Band spans an incredible age range of 12-83 bringing together students, an IT consultant, a pilot, management consultant, retirees and many others in their shared enjoyment of music.

CLAIRE BARKER

More info on future seasons from www.projectband.co.uk

See Fiona Bennett’s review of the gig in next Thursday’s NWN