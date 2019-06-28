Creativity blossoms at Waterperry this weekend

TENTS are up on the front lawn at Waterperry, House, near Wheatley, and the magnificent gardens are a riot of colour after the rain of last week. Those art-lovers disappointed by the demise of Art in Action in 2016 will be pleased to hear that there are three great arts festivals to enjoy there this summer, starting today (Thursday) with Handmade Oxford – The International

Contemporary Arts Festival. Join thousands of art lovers in this celebration of art, craft, design, sculpture, artisan food and more at Handmade Oxford, at Waterperry Gardens, until Sunday,

Handmade Oxford partners with the Ashmolean Museum and Waterperry Gardens, previously the home of

internationally renowned Art in Action (1977-2016). The Festival at Waterperry Gardens, brings an exciting programme of classes, talks, demonstrations and evening theatre running alongside the international artist and maker fair.

Browse, buy or commission handmade products from some of the most exciting makers from all over the world, working in contemporary craft and design, sculpture, interiors and lifestyle, print and photography. Innovative new designers will showcase their work alongside established exhibitors.

Make the most of the long summer days and book an evening’s entertainment celebrating midsummer with a vibrant open air production of the Shakespeare favourite, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in Waterperry’s magical amphitheatre tomorrow Friday from 7pm. On Saturday we board the HMS Pinafore for an outdoor production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s ever-popular comic opera, by much loved Oxford troupe, Opera Anywhere.

Want to learn some new creative skills? The programme of classes, talks and demonstrations includes painting,

felting, printmaking and more – just the thing to inspire the imagination. Check out the workshop schedule and book online. Please note, you will need to have an entry ticket to Handmade Oxford in order to take part in workshops and attend talks.

Sculptor Simon Buchanon, steward of the Waterperry Estate and former chief organiser of Art in Action, said: “We can all be patrons of the arts. The artists need us. They need us to buy their work. “This is not just so that they can survive financially but, most importantly, because it validates the long hours they spend in the workshop following their passion.

“I can speak from personal experience as an artist-craftsman that the emotional sense of relief, joy, unity and well-being that comes from making a sale and knowing that the client really sees and values what you have tried to communicate is not to be

underestimated.”

www.handmadeinbritain.co.uk/events/ handmade-oxford

@trishl_nwn will be tweeting for N2 live at Waterperry this weekend