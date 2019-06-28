Drama in Wasing woods

AWARD-winning Welsh new writing theatre company Dirty Protest perform their latest critically-acclaimed play How to Be Brave next week, in the extraordinary setting of Wasing Woodlands, before transferring to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

This new touching and hilarious play is about learning to be brave when your world is falling apart.

Laura Dalgleish (Eastenders, Call The Midwife) will perform the play on Thursday, July 4, Friday, July 5 and Thursday, July 11in the majestic Woodlands that forms part of the 4,000-acre estate in Aldermaston.

How To Be Brave toured Wales in March this year and it will run for the whole Festival in one of the most prestigious Fringe venues: Paines Plough’s ROUNDABOUT at Summerhall. It is by Welsh writer Siân Owen and is based on her own experiences as a mother in a fast-changing and confusing world, as well as being a love letter to her home town of Newport.

Dirty Protest’s artistic director Catherine Paskell says: “Katie’s funny, engaging and honest story will resonate with anyone who has ever wondered what happened to their childhood resilience and sense of adventure. This production explores the experiences of a woman, a parent, in her late 30s and we don’t see these stories, these women, on stage very often.”

Wasing Estate owner Joshua Dugdale, adds: “We are thrilled to be hosting three performances of the hit show How to be Brave. Demand for tickets already has been sky high and I think it’s going to be a knock out night. It’s not often that you get to see a play in our magical woodland and we are excited to be able to showcase this wonderful play as part of our new summer offering.”

Tickets priced £50 include the performance, food and three drinks or £25 for the show only are available now from Eventbrite.



Doors open at 6.30pm (performances start at 8pm)