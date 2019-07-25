NEWBURY Youth Theatre return to the Corn Exchange on Saturday (July 27, 7pm) with their latest original production The Wizard of Winterbourne, for which directors Amy and Tony Trigwell-Jones have unearthed the mid-19th-century ‘true’ stories of Boxford resident ‘Wizard’ John Palmer. “We were in the West Berkshire Museum reading room, looking at maps and found a book of Berkshire legends,” explains Amy.

“There was a tale of an exorcism that Palmer is said to have performed in Boxford around 1850,” continues Tony.

“But it had a quite a strange and funny ending.”

Also known, as wizards were, as a Cunning Man, Palmer’s stories also take in the silencing of the bells of Welford and a spate of burglaries carried out with the help of a grisly Hand of Glory in Winterbourne. Given the NYT treatment, audiences should expect tight ensemble comedy, larger-than-life characters and inventive storytelling in their return to family theatre.

Operating on the principle that high-quality theatre can be made collaboratively with young people, Newbury Youth Theatre aim to harness the creativity of the workshop experience, developing themes and ideas through a variety of performance styles and techniques. For more than 20 years, they have toured a production to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where they have consistently enjoyed exceptional reviews in the national press. During this time, NYT have exceeded the work of thousands of professional theatre-makers at the festival to be awarded significant awards.Starting out more than 34 years ago, with founding director and continuing producer Robin Strapp, Newbury Youth Theatre are among the longest-running creative organisations in Newbury and have positively affected the lives of hundreds of young people.Through these experiences they have become known as one of the best young companies in the UK.

They will return to Edinburgh this year, opening on Monday, August 5, following this preview performance in their home town.

Tickets priced £10 (£8 discounts) are available from the box office on 0845 521 8218 or www.cornexchangenew.com