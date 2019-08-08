Dive right in, says poet and 'chainsaw pro'

NEWBURY landscape gardener and “chainsaw professional” Julian Johnson has just published his first volume of poetry Thoughts From a Mind (Not Quite) Like Yours. Forty-two-year-old Julian started to write when he was eight and continued for the last 34 years, inspired by his love of nature and the countryside. He’s consequently built up a substantial body of work and last year made the decision to compile it in a book. Eschewing computer technology, Julian works on a much-loved 42-year-old vintage typewriter – the same age as himself.His thought-provoking poems are, he says, easy to read, being concerned with “man’s impact on nature and nature’s impact on man” and invites readers to “Dive right in!”.The former Brockhurst and Clere School pupil has produced the collection through Thame publisher Michael Terence Publishing and the book is available through Amazon (£7.99), on eBooks and Kindle.