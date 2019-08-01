Rock on down to the Market Place

Get down to the Market Place this weekend for Newbury Rocks! - a two day music tribute with free live rock tributes and great food and drink:

Saturday: 6-10pm

Moretallica, Stevie R Pearce and the The Hooligans



Sunday 4 August 4pm-10pm

Fell out Boy, Guns 2 Roses + plus other local acts.

Free live music for all in Newbury’s Market Place.





Setlist

Saturday:

6.30 – 7.15pm – Stevie Pearce and the Hooligans

Fresh from a tour of America with Love/Hate, Stevie is back to bring his own music to the masses. Playing tunes from his critically acclaimed debut album.

7.30 – 10pm Moretallica

Moretallica are the most exciting Metallica tribute in the UK, delivering the most authentic musical performance and the most energetic show. Formed in 2012, the determination to perform Metallica’s music to the highest standard immediately sets them at the top level of UK tributes.

Sunday:

4pm - 6pm Local Acts

6.30 – 7.45pm – Fell out boy The full headline show from Fell Out Boy, a tribute to multi-platinum artist Fall Out Boy. The full set of their hits from Sugar, We're Going Down, Thanks for The Memories, Dance, Dance, all the way through to The Phoenix, Alone Together and My Songs Know What You Did In The dark played to the highest quality identical to the record.

8.00 pm – 10pm- Guns 2 Roses - the only GnR tribute to perform with 4 different Guns n Roses members.