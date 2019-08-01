Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Rock on down to the Market Place

Newbury Rocks! two-day music tribute bands

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Last year's festival

Get down to the Market Place this weekend for Newbury Rocks! - a two day music tribute with free live rock tributes and great food and drink:

Saturday: 6-10pm
Moretallica, Stevie R Pearce and the The Hooligans


Sunday 4 August 4pm-10pm
Fell out Boy, Guns 2 Roses + plus other local acts.
Free live music for all in Newbury’s Market Place.

Setlist

Saturday: 
6.30 – 7.15pm – Stevie Pearce and the Hooligans
Fresh from a tour of America with Love/Hate, Stevie is back to bring his own music to the masses. Playing tunes from his critically acclaimed debut album.
7.30 – 10pm Moretallica
Moretallica are the most exciting Metallica tribute in the UK, delivering the most authentic musical performance and the most energetic show. Formed in 2012, the determination to perform Metallica’s music to the highest standard immediately sets them at the top level of UK tributes.

Sunday:
4pm - 6pm Local Acts
6.30 – 7.45pm – Fell out boy The full headline show from Fell Out Boy, a tribute to multi-platinum artist Fall Out Boy. The full set of their hits from Sugar, We're Going Down, Thanks for The Memories, Dance, Dance, all the way through to The Phoenix, Alone Together and My Songs Know What You Did In The dark played to the highest quality identical to the record.
8.00 pm – 10pm- Guns 2 Roses - the only GnR tribute to perform with 4 different Guns n Roses members. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Baby Jack given lifetime membership at Newbury Racecourse

Baby Jack given life time membership at Newbury Racecourse

No prison sentence for breaching child pornography order

No prison sentence for breaching child pornography order

A339 overnight closures planned for this week

A339 overnight closures planned for next week

Newbury man accused of multiple assaults on woman

Newbury man accused of multiple assaults on woman

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33